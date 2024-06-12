Explore
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 11:03 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 1403.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1406 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at 1408.05 and closed at 1403.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1414.4 and the low was 1402.2. The market capitalization stands at 303715.54 crore, with a 52-week high of 1607.95 and a low of 702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 12837 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:03:53 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 1.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99910
    Buy9997
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
12 Jun 2024, 10:47:50 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -19.62% lower than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports' trading volume until 10 AM is 19.62% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 1408.6, down by 0.37%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

12 Jun 2024, 10:35:12 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports touched a high of 1410.0 & a low of 1402.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11410.32Support 11402.77
Resistance 21413.93Support 21398.83
Resistance 31417.87Support 31395.22
12 Jun 2024, 10:14:20 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:54:56 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Ports' stock has increased by 0.33% to reach 1408, mirroring the positive trend seen in similar companies like GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Dreamfolks Services, and GVK Power & Infrastructure. In addition, both Nifty and Sensex, the benchmark indices, have also shown gains of 0.42% and 0.53% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1408.04.60.331607.95702.85304149.12
GMR Airports Infrastructure91.810.991.0994.341.2955415.6
Gujarat Pipavav Port201.154.22.13225.2111.69724.39
Dreamfolks Services481.05.51.16846.75441.52550.55
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.850.040.3717.02.421713.44
12 Jun 2024, 09:45:27 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.2%

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

12 Jun 2024, 09:30:50 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1403.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1414.4 & 1402.2 yesterday to end at 1403.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

