Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1408.05 and closed at ₹1403.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1414.4 and the low was ₹1402.2. The market capitalization stands at ₹303715.54 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1607.95 and a low of ₹702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 12837 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 1.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports' trading volume until 10 AM is 19.62% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1408.6, down by 0.37%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports touched a high of 1410.0 & a low of 1402.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1410.32
|Support 1
|1402.77
|Resistance 2
|1413.93
|Support 2
|1398.83
|Resistance 3
|1417.87
|Support 3
|1395.22
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Ports' stock has increased by 0.33% to reach ₹1408, mirroring the positive trend seen in similar companies like GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Dreamfolks Services, and GVK Power & Infrastructure. In addition, both Nifty and Sensex, the benchmark indices, have also shown gains of 0.42% and 0.53% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1408.0
|4.6
|0.33
|1607.95
|702.85
|304149.12
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|91.81
|0.99
|1.09
|94.3
|41.29
|55415.6
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|201.15
|4.2
|2.13
|225.2
|111.6
|9724.39
|Dreamfolks Services
|481.0
|5.5
|1.16
|846.75
|441.5
|2550.55
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.85
|0.04
|0.37
|17.0
|2.42
|1713.44
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1414.4 & ₹1402.2 yesterday to end at ₹1403.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend