Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went down today, 13 Jun 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 1403.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1394.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at 1408.05 and closed at 1403.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1414.4 and the low was 1390.65. The market capitalization stood at 301166.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1607.95 and 702.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 129,555 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1403.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1414.4 & 1390.65 yesterday to end at 1403.4. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

