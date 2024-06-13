Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1408.05 and closed at ₹1403.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1414.4 and the low was ₹1390.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹301166.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1607.95 and ₹702.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 129,555 shares traded.
13 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1403.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1414.4 & ₹1390.65 yesterday to end at ₹1403.4. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.