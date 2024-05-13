Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Up in Trading Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at ₹1255.4 and closing at ₹1243.1. The high for the day was ₹1278.5, while the low was ₹1246. The market cap stands at ₹274,380.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1425, with the low at ₹659.85. The BSE volume for the day was 62,613 shares traded.
Adani Ports share price is at ₹1268.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1251.3 and ₹1283.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1251.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1283.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ports' stock price has increased by 0.71% and is currently trading at ₹1275.40. Over the past year, Adani Ports' stock price has surged by 78.72% to ₹1275.40, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.06%
|3 Months
|-1.84%
|6 Months
|56.66%
|YTD
|23.66%
|1 Year
|78.72%
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1283.8
|Support 1
|1251.3
|Resistance 2
|1297.4
|Support 2
|1232.4
|Resistance 3
|1316.3
|Support 3
|1218.8
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 11.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 47.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 62 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1278.5 & ₹1246 yesterday to end at ₹1243.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
