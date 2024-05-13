Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Up in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 1266.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1268.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at 1255.4 and closing at 1243.1. The high for the day was 1278.5, while the low was 1246. The market cap stands at 274,380.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1425, with the low at 659.85. The BSE volume for the day was 62,613 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1268.7, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1266.4

Adani Ports share price is at 1268.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1251.3 and 1283.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1251.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1283.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Adani Ports' stock price has increased by 0.71% and is currently trading at 1275.40. Over the past year, Adani Ports' stock price has surged by 78.72% to 1275.40, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.06%
3 Months-1.84%
6 Months56.66%
YTD23.66%
1 Year78.72%
13 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Ports share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11283.8Support 11251.3
Resistance 21297.4Support 21232.4
Resistance 31316.3Support 31218.8
13 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 11.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991011
    Buy9987
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today : Adani Ports volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3952 k

The trading volume yesterday was 47.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 62 k.

13 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1243.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1278.5 & 1246 yesterday to end at 1243.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

