Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock closed at ₹1394.2 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹1405. The high for the day was ₹1411.5, and the low was ₹1388.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹303,337.51 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1607.95 and ₹702.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 310,954 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1413.65
|Support 1
|1390.2
|Resistance 2
|1424.3
|Support 2
|1377.4
|Resistance 3
|1437.1
|Support 3
|1366.75
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 1.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 310 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1411.5 & ₹1388.05 yesterday to end at ₹1394.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend