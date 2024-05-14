Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1267.4 and closed at ₹1266.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1312.45, while the low was ₹1261.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports stood at ₹282191.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1425 and the 52-week low is ₹659.85. The BSE volume for the day was 79738 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ports touched a high of 1305.7 & a low of 1285.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1311.4
|Support 1
|1291.2
|Resistance 2
|1318.65
|Support 2
|1278.25
|Resistance 3
|1331.6
|Support 3
|1271.0
Adani Ports Live Updates
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE
Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Adani Ports dropped by 1.31% to reach ₹1289.2, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Among its peers, EP Biocomposites are experiencing a decline, whereas GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, and GVK Power & Infrastructure are showing an upward trajectory. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1289.2
|-17.15
|-1.31
|1425.0
|659.85
|278486.54
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|82.78
|0.45
|0.55
|94.3
|40.0
|49965.56
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|202.1
|3.2
|1.61
|225.2
|105.2
|9770.32
|EP Biocomposites
|129.0
|-7.9
|-5.77
|254.0
|134.0
|674.03
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.25
|0.18
|1.79
|17.0
|2.36
|1618.69
Adani Ports share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.55%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Adani Ports indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1291.15, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹1306.35
Adani Ports share price is at ₹1291.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1273.72 and ₹1324.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1273.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1324.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis
Adani Ports' stock price has decreased by 0.01% and is currently trading at ₹1306.20 today. Over the past year, Adani Ports' stock price has increased by 86.63% to ₹1306.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.28%
|3 Months
|2.12%
|6 Months
|61.31%
|YTD
|27.53%
|1 Year
|86.63%
Adani Ports share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1324.67
|Support 1
|1273.72
|Resistance 2
|1344.03
|Support 2
|1242.13
|Resistance 3
|1375.62
|Support 3
|1222.77
Adani Ports share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 8.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports share price Today : Adani Ports volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3879 k
The trading volume yesterday was 33.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 79 k.
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1266.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1312.45 & ₹1261.5 yesterday to end at ₹1266.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
