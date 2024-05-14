Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Plummets in Trading Today

8 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 1306.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1291.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports' stock opened at 1267.4 and closed at 1266.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1312.45, while the low was 1261.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports stood at 282191.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1425 and the 52-week low is 659.85. The BSE volume for the day was 79738 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:41:22 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports touched a high of 1305.7 & a low of 1285.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11311.4Support 11291.2
Resistance 21318.65Support 21278.25
Resistance 31331.6Support 31271.0
14 May 2024, 10:17:07 AM IST

Adani Ports Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:57:09 AM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Adani Ports dropped by 1.31% to reach 1289.2, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Among its peers, EP Biocomposites are experiencing a decline, whereas GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, and GVK Power & Infrastructure are showing an upward trajectory. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1289.2-17.15-1.311425.0659.85278486.54
GMR Airports Infrastructure82.780.450.5594.340.049965.56
Gujarat Pipavav Port202.13.21.61225.2105.29770.32
EP Biocomposites129.0-7.9-5.77254.0134.0674.03
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.250.181.7917.02.361618.69
14 May 2024, 09:40:08 AM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.55%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Adani Ports indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

14 May 2024, 09:37:28 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1291.15, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹1306.35

Adani Ports share price is at 1291.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1273.72 and 1324.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1273.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1324.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:20:49 AM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Adani Ports' stock price has decreased by 0.01% and is currently trading at 1306.20 today. Over the past year, Adani Ports' stock price has increased by 86.63% to 1306.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.28%
3 Months2.12%
6 Months61.31%
YTD27.53%
1 Year86.63%
14 May 2024, 08:52:06 AM IST

Adani Ports share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11324.67Support 11273.72
Resistance 21344.03Support 21242.13
Resistance 31375.62Support 31222.77
14 May 2024, 08:32:46 AM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 8.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991011
    Buy9987
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:21:26 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today : Adani Ports volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3879 k

The trading volume yesterday was 33.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 79 k.

14 May 2024, 08:07:35 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1266.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1312.45 & 1261.5 yesterday to end at 1266.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

