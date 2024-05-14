Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1267.4 and closed at ₹1266.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1312.45, while the low was ₹1261.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports stood at ₹282191.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1425 and the 52-week low is ₹659.85. The BSE volume for the day was 79738 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports touched a high of 1305.7 & a low of 1285.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1311.4
|Support 1
|1291.2
|Resistance 2
|1318.65
|Support 2
|1278.25
|Resistance 3
|1331.6
|Support 3
|1271.0
Today, the share price of Adani Ports dropped by 1.31% to reach ₹1289.2, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Among its peers, EP Biocomposites are experiencing a decline, whereas GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, and GVK Power & Infrastructure are showing an upward trajectory. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1289.2
|-17.15
|-1.31
|1425.0
|659.85
|278486.54
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|82.78
|0.45
|0.55
|94.3
|40.0
|49965.56
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|202.1
|3.2
|1.61
|225.2
|105.2
|9770.32
|EP Biocomposites
|129.0
|-7.9
|-5.77
|254.0
|134.0
|674.03
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.25
|0.18
|1.79
|17.0
|2.36
|1618.69
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Adani Ports indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Adani Ports share price is at ₹1291.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1273.72 and ₹1324.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1273.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1324.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ports' stock price has decreased by 0.01% and is currently trading at ₹1306.20 today. Over the past year, Adani Ports' stock price has increased by 86.63% to ₹1306.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.28%
|3 Months
|2.12%
|6 Months
|61.31%
|YTD
|27.53%
|1 Year
|86.63%
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1324.67
|Support 1
|1273.72
|Resistance 2
|1344.03
|Support 2
|1242.13
|Resistance 3
|1375.62
|Support 3
|1222.77
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 8.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 33.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 79 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1312.45 & ₹1261.5 yesterday to end at ₹1266.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!