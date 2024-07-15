Explore
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1484.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1486.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at 1487.85 and closed at 1484.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1496.5, while the low was 1480.65. The market capitalization stood at 321,083.05 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1607.95 and 708 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 200,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:15:46 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at 1492.05. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 107.29% to reach 1492.05, while the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.92%
3 Months1.98%
6 Months23.16%
YTD45.14%
1 Year107.29%
15 Jul 2024, 08:47:44 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11496.08Support 11480.23
Resistance 21504.22Support 21472.52
Resistance 31511.93Support 31464.38
15 Jul 2024, 08:33:18 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1517.0, 2.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1782.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88910
    Buy91098
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jul 2024, 08:16:36 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5426 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 200 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:04:31 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1484.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1496.5 & 1480.65 yesterday to end at 1486.4. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

