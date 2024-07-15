Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1487.85 and closed at ₹1484.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1496.5, while the low was ₹1480.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹321,083.05 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1607.95 and ₹708 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 200,965 shares.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹1492.05. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 107.29% to reach ₹1492.05, while the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.92%
|3 Months
|1.98%
|6 Months
|23.16%
|YTD
|45.14%
|1 Year
|107.29%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1496.08
|Support 1
|1480.23
|Resistance 2
|1504.22
|Support 2
|1472.52
|Resistance 3
|1511.93
|Support 3
|1464.38
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1517.0, 2.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1782.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Buy
|9
|10
|9
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5426 k
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 200 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1484.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1496.5 & ₹1480.65 yesterday to end at ₹1486.4. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.