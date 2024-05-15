Active Stocks
Adani Ports Share Price Highlights : Adani Ports closed today at ₹1337.2, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1332.05

51 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Highlights : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 1332.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1337.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Highlights Premium
Adani Ports Share Price Highlights

Adani Ports Share Price Highlights : Adani Ports opened at 1306.95 and closed at 1306.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1340, while the low was 1285.5. The market capitalization stood at 287515.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1425 and 659.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 115588 shares.

15 May 2024, 08:03:16 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports has a 8.52% MF holding & 14.97% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 8.37% in december to 8.52% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.71% in december to 14.97% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:33:40 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports reported a ROE of 17.39% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment of 8.49%. Analysts predict a ROE of 17.53% for the current fiscal year and 18.57% for the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:09:16 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports has shown an EPS growth of 17.28% and a revenue growth of 28.63% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 267105.60 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 19.73% and a profit decrease of -1.80% in the upcoming quarter 4.

15 May 2024, 06:32:49 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 6.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 06:05:18 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports' stock price rose by 0.39% today, reaching 1337.2. Meanwhile, its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Gujarat Pipavav Port and GVK Power & Infrastructure are declining, whereas GMR Airports Infrastructure and EP Biocomposites are seeing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both down, with decreases of -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1337.25.150.391425.0659.85288855.26
GMR Airports Infrastructure83.740.360.4394.340.050545.01
Gujarat Pipavav Port204.7-1.2-0.58225.2105.29896.01
EP Biocomposites129.00.00.0254.0122.0674.03
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.52-0.05-0.4717.02.361661.33
15 May 2024, 05:37:05 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1333 and a high of 1353.6 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 04:38:30 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 0.27%

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates potential for positive price movement in the future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

15 May 2024, 03:54:46 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -23.52% lower than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ports traded until 3 PM is 23.52% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1337.2, down by 0.39%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:53:02 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed today at ₹1337.2, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1332.05

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price closed the day at 1337.2 - a 0.39% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1349.73 , 1361.97 , 1370.33. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1329.13 , 1320.77 , 1308.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:32:15 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:15:08 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports trading at ₹1336.45, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1332.05

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at 1336.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1297.67 and 1352.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1297.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1352.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:02:47 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

15 May 2024, 02:56:40 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -24.09% lower than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ports traded by 2 PM is 24.09% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1339.25, down by 0.54%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:55:01 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:43:28 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1343.25 and 1338.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1338.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1343.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11340.43Support 11331.13
Resistance 21346.02Support 21327.42
Resistance 31349.73Support 31321.83
15 May 2024, 02:16:39 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 6.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 02:05:12 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports trading at ₹1336.7, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1332.05

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at 1336.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1297.67 and 1352.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1297.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1352.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:55:49 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -23.54% lower than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ports traded until 1 PM is 23.54% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1336.25, a decrease of 0.32%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:37:54 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1344.1 and 1338.25 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1338.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1344.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11343.25Support 11338.8
Resistance 21345.35Support 21336.45
Resistance 31347.7Support 31334.35
15 May 2024, 01:16:56 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.2%

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 01:09:37 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1334.5 and a high of 1353.6 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:54:10 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -16.02% lower than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ports traded until 12 AM is 16.02% lower than yesterday's volume, while the price is currently trading at 1341.2, reflecting a decrease of 0.69%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:39:47 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1347.4 and 1334.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1334.7 and selling near hourly resistance at 1347.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11344.1Support 11338.25
Resistance 21346.9Support 21335.2
Resistance 31349.95Support 31332.4
15 May 2024, 12:26:04 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

15 May 2024, 12:23:52 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:13:44 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports trading at ₹1340.3, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1332.05

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at 1340.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1297.67 and 1352.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1297.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1352.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:50:47 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 45.61% higher than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ports traded by 11 AM has increased by 45.61% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 1341.7, showing a rise of 0.72%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:35:49 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1350.37 and 1332.17 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1332.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1350.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11347.4Support 11334.7
Resistance 21353.8Support 21328.4
Resistance 31360.1Support 31322.0
15 May 2024, 11:26:34 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports trading at ₹1345.05, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1332.05

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at 1345.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1297.67 and 1352.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1297.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1352.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:10:09 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports' stock price increased by 0.92% today, reaching 1344.3, while its peer performance is varied. Gujarat Pipavav Port and GVK Power & Infrastructure are declining, whereas GMR Airports Infrastructure and EP Biocomposites are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1344.312.250.921425.0659.85290388.96
GMR Airports Infrastructure83.520.140.1794.340.050412.21
Gujarat Pipavav Port205.65-0.25-0.12225.2105.29941.94
EP Biocomposites129.00.00.0254.0122.0674.03
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.47-0.1-0.9517.02.361653.43
15 May 2024, 11:01:14 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 5.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 10:45:47 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 83.03% higher than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports saw a significant increase in trading volume, up by 83.03% compared to the previous day, by 10 AM. The price was trading at 1337.15, showing a slight increase of 0.38%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:33:34 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports touched a high of 1353.6 & a low of 1335.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11350.37Support 11332.17
Resistance 21361.08Support 21324.68
Resistance 31368.57Support 31313.97
15 May 2024, 10:17:04 AM IST

15 May 2024, 09:55:01 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Adani Ports rose by 1.33% today, reaching 1349.7, mirroring the positive trend seen in its industry counterparts like GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, and GVK Power & Infrastructure. Similarly, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.18% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1349.717.651.331425.0659.85291555.45
GMR Airports Infrastructure84.050.670.894.340.050732.12
Gujarat Pipavav Port206.750.850.41225.2105.29995.12
EP Biocomposites129.00.00.0254.0122.0674.03
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.570.00.017.02.361669.23
15 May 2024, 09:41:49 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.5%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Adani Ports indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:38:36 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports trading at ₹1346.1, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹1332.05

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at 1346.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1297.67 and 1352.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1297.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1352.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:24:56 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 0.65% and is currently trading at 1340.75. Over the past year, Adani Ports shares have surged by 91.81% to reach 1340.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to reach 22255.60 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.39%
3 Months3.02%
6 Months64.38%
YTD29.96%
1 Year91.81%
15 May 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11352.17Support 11297.67
Resistance 21373.33Support 21264.33
Resistance 31406.67Support 31243.17
15 May 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 6.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 08:18:46 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3897 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 115 k.

15 May 2024, 08:00:51 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1306.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1340 & 1285.5 yesterday to end at 1306.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

