Adani Ports Share Price Highlights : Adani Ports closed today at 1337.2, up 0.39% from yesterday's 1332.05

Adani Ports Share Price Highlights : Adani Ports opened at ₹1306.95 and closed at ₹1306.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1340, while the low was ₹1285.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹287515.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1425 and ₹659.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 115588 shares.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports has a 8.52% MF holding & 14.97% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 8.37% in december to 8.52% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.71% in december to 14.97% in march quarter.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports reported a ROE of 17.39% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment of 8.49%. Analysts predict a ROE of 17.53% for the current fiscal year and 18.57% for the upcoming fiscal year.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports has shown an EPS growth of 17.28% and a revenue growth of 28.63% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 267105.60 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 19.73% and a profit decrease of -1.80% in the upcoming quarter 4.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 6.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports' stock price rose by 0.39% today, reaching ₹1337.2. Meanwhile, its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Gujarat Pipavav Port and GVK Power & Infrastructure are declining, whereas GMR Airports Infrastructure and EP Biocomposites are seeing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both down, with decreases of -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1337.2
|5.15
|0.39
|1425.0
|659.85
|288855.26
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|83.74
|0.36
|0.43
|94.3
|40.0
|50545.01
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|204.7
|-1.2
|-0.58
|225.2
|105.2
|9896.01
|EP Biocomposites
|129.0
|0.0
|0.0
|254.0
|122.0
|674.03
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.52
|-0.05
|-0.47
|17.0
|2.36
|1661.33
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹1333 and a high of ₹1353.6 on the current trading day.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates potential for positive price movement in the future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ports traded until 3 PM is 23.52% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1337.2, down by 0.39%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price closed the day at ₹1337.2 - a 0.39% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1349.73 , 1361.97 , 1370.33. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1329.13 , 1320.77 , 1308.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at ₹1336.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1297.67 and ₹1352.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1297.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1352.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1275.98
|10 Days
|1297.07
|20 Days
|1308.05
|50 Days
|1314.75
|100 Days
|1243.81
|300 Days
|1032.11
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ports traded by 2 PM is 24.09% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1339.25, down by 0.54%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1343.25 and 1338.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1338.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1343.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1340.43
|Support 1
|1331.13
|Resistance 2
|1346.02
|Support 2
|1327.42
|Resistance 3
|1349.73
|Support 3
|1321.83
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at ₹1336.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1297.67 and ₹1352.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1297.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1352.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ports traded until 1 PM is 23.54% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1336.25, a decrease of 0.32%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1344.1 and 1338.25 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1338.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1344.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1343.25
|Support 1
|1338.8
|Resistance 2
|1345.35
|Support 2
|1336.45
|Resistance 3
|1347.7
|Support 3
|1334.35
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹1334.5 and a high of ₹1353.6 on the current day.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ports traded until 12 AM is 16.02% lower than yesterday's volume, while the price is currently trading at ₹1341.2, reflecting a decrease of 0.69%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1347.4 and 1334.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1334.7 and selling near hourly resistance at 1347.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1344.1
|Support 1
|1338.25
|Resistance 2
|1346.9
|Support 2
|1335.2
|Resistance 3
|1349.95
|Support 3
|1332.4
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1275.98
|10 Days
|1297.07
|20 Days
|1308.05
|50 Days
|1314.75
|100 Days
|1243.81
|300 Days
|1032.11
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at ₹1340.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1297.67 and ₹1352.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1297.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1352.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ports traded by 11 AM has increased by 45.61% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1341.7, showing a rise of 0.72%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1350.37 and 1332.17 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1332.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1350.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1347.4
|Support 1
|1334.7
|Resistance 2
|1353.8
|Support 2
|1328.4
|Resistance 3
|1360.1
|Support 3
|1322.0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at ₹1345.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1297.67 and ₹1352.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1297.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1352.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports' stock price increased by 0.92% today, reaching ₹1344.3, while its peer performance is varied. Gujarat Pipavav Port and GVK Power & Infrastructure are declining, whereas GMR Airports Infrastructure and EP Biocomposites are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1344.3
|12.25
|0.92
|1425.0
|659.85
|290388.96
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|83.52
|0.14
|0.17
|94.3
|40.0
|50412.21
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|205.65
|-0.25
|-0.12
|225.2
|105.2
|9941.94
|EP Biocomposites
|129.0
|0.0
|0.0
|254.0
|122.0
|674.03
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.47
|-0.1
|-0.95
|17.0
|2.36
|1653.43
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports saw a significant increase in trading volume, up by 83.03% compared to the previous day, by 10 AM. The price was trading at ₹1337.15, showing a slight increase of 0.38%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports touched a high of 1353.6 & a low of 1335.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1350.37
|Support 1
|1332.17
|Resistance 2
|1361.08
|Support 2
|1324.68
|Resistance 3
|1368.57
|Support 3
|1313.97
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Adani Ports rose by 1.33% today, reaching ₹1349.7, mirroring the positive trend seen in its industry counterparts like GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, and GVK Power & Infrastructure. Similarly, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.18% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1349.7
|17.65
|1.33
|1425.0
|659.85
|291555.45
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|84.05
|0.67
|0.8
|94.3
|40.0
|50732.12
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|206.75
|0.85
|0.41
|225.2
|105.2
|9995.12
|EP Biocomposites
|129.0
|0.0
|0.0
|254.0
|122.0
|674.03
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.57
|0.0
|0.0
|17.0
|2.36
|1669.23
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Adani Ports indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at ₹1346.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1297.67 and ₹1352.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1297.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1352.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 0.65% and is currently trading at ₹1340.75. Over the past year, Adani Ports shares have surged by 91.81% to reach ₹1340.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to reach 22255.60 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.39%
|3 Months
|3.02%
|6 Months
|64.38%
|YTD
|29.96%
|1 Year
|91.81%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1352.17
|Support 1
|1297.67
|Resistance 2
|1373.33
|Support 2
|1264.33
|Resistance 3
|1406.67
|Support 3
|1243.17
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 115 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1340 & ₹1285.5 yesterday to end at ₹1306.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
