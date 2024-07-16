Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1499.6 and closed at ₹1486.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1504.8, while the low was ₹1485.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹322,886.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1607.95 and ₹708 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 64221 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1913 k & BSE volume was 64 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1504.8 & ₹1485.05 yesterday to end at ₹1494.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend