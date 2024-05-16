Adani Ports Share Price Highlights : Adani Ports closed today at ₹1344.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1337.2

Adani Ports Share Price Highlights : Adani Ports opened at ₹1339 and closed at ₹1332.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1353.6 and the low was ₹1333. The market capitalization is ₹288,855.26 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1425 and the 52-week low is ₹659.85. The BSE volume for the day was 184,682 shares.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports has a 8.52% MF holding & 14.97% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 8.37% in december to 8.52% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.71% in december to 14.97% in march quarter.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports reported a ROE of 17.39% in the last fiscal year, with a return on investment value of 8.49%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.53% and 18.57% respectively.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports has shown an EPS growth of 17.28% and a revenue growth of 28.63% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated revenue of 267105.60 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 19.73% and a profit decline of -1.80% in the fourth quarter.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 5.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Ports saw a 0.56% increase in its share price, reaching ₹1344.75, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. GMR Airports Infrastructure and GVK Power & Infrastructure experienced declines, while Gujarat Pipavav Port and EP Biocomposites saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1344.75
|7.55
|0.56
|1425.0
|659.85
|290486.17
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|82.98
|-0.86
|-1.03
|94.3
|40.0
|50086.27
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|205.35
|1.3
|0.64
|225.2
|105.2
|9927.44
|EP Biocomposites
|131.0
|2.0
|1.55
|254.0
|122.0
|684.47
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.37
|-0.15
|-1.43
|17.0
|2.36
|1637.64
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a high of ₹1366.9 and a low of ₹1310.4 on the current day.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.45%; Futures open interest increased by 1.27%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates a potential positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 112.44% higher than yesterday
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: As of 3 PM, the volume of Adani Ports traded is 112.44% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1344.75, reflecting an increase of 0.56%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends in conjunction with price. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal potential further price declines.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed today at ₹1344.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1337.2
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price closed the day at ₹1344.75 - a 0.56% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1349.73 , 1361.97 , 1370.33. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1329.13 , 1320.77 , 1308.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live:
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports trading at ₹1343.95, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1337.2
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at ₹1343.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1329.13 and ₹1349.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1329.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1349.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1284.95
|10 Days
|1298.57
|20 Days
|1307.47
|50 Days
|1314.61
|100 Days
|1246.34
|300 Days
|1035.10
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 102.93% higher than yesterday
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ports traded by 2 PM has increased by 102.93% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1340, up by 0.21%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price decline.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1337.13 and 1314.78 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1314.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1337.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1325.47
|Support 1
|1312.97
|Resistance 2
|1330.43
|Support 2
|1305.43
|Resistance 3
|1337.97
|Support 3
|1300.47
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports trading at ₹1318.8, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1337.2
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Ports has broken the first support of ₹1329.13 & second support of ₹1320.77 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1308.53. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1308.53 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 73.93% higher than yesterday
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: At 1 PM, Adani Ports has seen a 73.93% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1315.5, showing a decrease of -1.62%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports reached a peak of 1343.05 and a bottom of 1320.7 in the previous trading session. In the recent hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly basis. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1337.13
|Support 1
|1314.78
|Resistance 2
|1351.27
|Support 2
|1306.57
|Resistance 3
|1359.48
|Support 3
|1292.43
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Adani Ports indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock's price hit a low of ₹1331.4 and a high of ₹1366.9 on the current day.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 63.69% higher than yesterday
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for Adani Ports until 12 AM has increased by 63.69% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1339.85, showing a 0.2% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1344.32 and 1330.97 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1330.97 and selling near hourly resistance at 1344.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1347.03
|Support 1
|1334.28
|Resistance 2
|1353.92
|Support 2
|1328.42
|Resistance 3
|1359.78
|Support 3
|1321.53
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports trading at ₹1344.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1337.2
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at ₹1344.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1329.13 and ₹1349.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1329.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1349.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 66.59% higher than yesterday
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Ports until 11 AM is 66.59% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1337.15, showing no change. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1358.27 and 1323.92 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1323.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1358.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1344.32
|Support 1
|1330.97
|Resistance 2
|1351.33
|Support 2
|1324.63
|Resistance 3
|1357.67
|Support 3
|1317.62
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports trading at ₹1333.35, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1337.2
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at ₹1333.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1329.13 and ₹1349.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1329.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1349.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 73.08% higher than yesterday
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Adani Ports by 10 AM has increased by 73.08% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1341.95, up by 0.36%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal further price decline.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports touched a high of 1365.75 & a low of 1331.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1358.27
|Support 1
|1323.92
|Resistance 2
|1379.18
|Support 2
|1310.48
|Resistance 3
|1392.62
|Support 3
|1289.57
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates:
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.37%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports trading at ₹1362, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹1337.2
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Ports has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1349.73 & second resistance of ₹1361.97 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1370.33. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1370.33 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 1.18% and is currently trading at ₹1353.00. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 94.74% to reach ₹1353.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.74%
|3 Months
|3.84%
|6 Months
|65.01%
|YTD
|30.6%
|1 Year
|94.74%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1349.73
|Support 1
|1329.13
|Resistance 2
|1361.97
|Support 2
|1320.77
|Resistance 3
|1370.33
|Support 3
|1308.53
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 6.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3841 k
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 184 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1332.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1353.6 & ₹1333 yesterday to end at ₹1332.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
