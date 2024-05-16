Active Stocks
Adani Ports Share Price Highlights : Adani Ports closed today at 1344.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's 1337.2
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports Share Price Highlights : Adani Ports closed today at ₹1344.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1337.2

51 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Highlights : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 1337.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1344.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Highlights Premium
Adani Ports Share Price Highlights

Adani Ports Share Price Highlights : Adani Ports opened at 1339 and closed at 1332.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1353.6 and the low was 1333. The market capitalization is 288,855.26 crore. The 52-week high is 1425 and the 52-week low is 659.85. The BSE volume for the day was 184,682 shares.

16 May 2024, 08:07:35 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports has a 8.52% MF holding & 14.97% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 8.37% in december to 8.52% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.71% in december to 14.97% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:41:48 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports reported a ROE of 17.39% in the last fiscal year, with a return on investment value of 8.49%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.53% and 18.57% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:10:06 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports has shown an EPS growth of 17.28% and a revenue growth of 28.63% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated revenue of 267105.60 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 19.73% and a profit decline of -1.80% in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:32:45 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 5.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991011
    Buy9987
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 06:04:42 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Ports saw a 0.56% increase in its share price, reaching 1344.75, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. GMR Airports Infrastructure and GVK Power & Infrastructure experienced declines, while Gujarat Pipavav Port and EP Biocomposites saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1344.757.550.561425.0659.85290486.17
GMR Airports Infrastructure82.98-0.86-1.0394.340.050086.27
Gujarat Pipavav Port205.351.30.64225.2105.29927.44
EP Biocomposites131.02.01.55254.0122.0684.47
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.37-0.15-1.4317.02.361637.64
16 May 2024, 05:35:46 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a high of 1366.9 and a low of 1310.4 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:37:49 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.45%; Futures open interest increased by 1.27%

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates a potential positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:49:54 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 112.44% higher than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: As of 3 PM, the volume of Adani Ports traded is 112.44% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1344.75, reflecting an increase of 0.56%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends in conjunction with price. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal potential further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:48:00 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed today at ₹1344.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1337.2

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price closed the day at 1344.75 - a 0.56% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1349.73 , 1361.97 , 1370.33. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1329.13 , 1320.77 , 1308.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:32:46 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:21:10 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports trading at ₹1343.95, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1337.2

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at 1343.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1329.13 and 1349.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1329.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1349.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 02:56:43 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1284.95
10 Days1298.57
20 Days1307.47
50 Days1314.61
100 Days1246.34
300 Days1035.10
16 May 2024, 02:56:41 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:55:00 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 102.93% higher than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ports traded by 2 PM has increased by 102.93% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 1340, up by 0.21%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price decline.

16 May 2024, 02:35:54 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1337.13 and 1314.78 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1314.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1337.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11325.47Support 11312.97
Resistance 21330.43Support 21305.43
Resistance 31337.97Support 31300.47
16 May 2024, 02:12:11 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 8.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991011
    Buy9987
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 02:00:06 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports trading at ₹1318.8, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1337.2

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Ports has broken the first support of 1329.13 & second support of 1320.77 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1308.53. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1308.53 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

16 May 2024, 01:52:14 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 73.93% higher than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: At 1 PM, Adani Ports has seen a 73.93% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1315.5, showing a decrease of -1.62%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:41:30 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports reached a peak of 1343.05 and a bottom of 1320.7 in the previous trading session. In the recent hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly basis. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11337.13Support 11314.78
Resistance 21351.27Support 21306.57
Resistance 31359.48Support 31292.43
16 May 2024, 01:12:29 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Adani Ports indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 01:06:24 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock's price hit a low of 1331.4 and a high of 1366.9 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:55:03 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 63.69% higher than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for Adani Ports until 12 AM has increased by 63.69% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1339.85, showing a 0.2% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:37:49 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1344.32 and 1330.97 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1330.97 and selling near hourly resistance at 1344.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11347.03Support 11334.28
Resistance 21353.92Support 21328.42
Resistance 31359.78Support 31321.53
16 May 2024, 12:26:39 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1284.95
10 Days1298.57
20 Days1307.47
50 Days1314.61
100 Days1246.34
300 Days1035.10
16 May 2024, 12:22:43 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:18:05 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports trading at ₹1344.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1337.2

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at 1344.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1329.13 and 1349.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1329.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1349.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:55:00 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 66.59% higher than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Ports until 11 AM is 66.59% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1337.15, showing no change. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:38:38 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1358.27 and 1323.92 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1323.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1358.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11344.32Support 11330.97
Resistance 21351.33Support 21324.63
Resistance 31357.67Support 31317.62
16 May 2024, 11:21:38 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports trading at ₹1333.35, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1337.2

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at 1333.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1329.13 and 1349.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1329.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1349.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:17:36 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Ports' stock price decreased by 0.07% to reach 1336.2, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. GMR Airports Infrastructure and GVK Power & Infrastructure are declining, whereas Gujarat Pipavav Port and EP Biocomposites are showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by 0.14% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1336.2-1.0-0.071425.0659.85288639.24
GMR Airports Infrastructure83.14-0.7-0.8394.340.050182.85
Gujarat Pipavav Port205.251.20.59225.2105.29922.6
EP Biocomposites129.00.00.0254.0122.0674.03
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.49-0.03-0.2917.02.361656.59
16 May 2024, 11:08:14 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 5.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991011
    Buy9987
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 10:47:55 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 73.08% higher than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Adani Ports by 10 AM has increased by 73.08% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1341.95, up by 0.36%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal further price decline.

16 May 2024, 10:33:01 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports touched a high of 1365.75 & a low of 1331.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11358.27Support 11323.92
Resistance 21379.18Support 21310.48
Resistance 31392.62Support 31289.57
16 May 2024, 10:15:58 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:55:52 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Adani Ports increased by 0.82% today, reaching 1348.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While GMR Airports Infrastructure is declining, Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, and GVK Power & Infrastructure are all showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.26% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1348.1510.950.821425.0659.85291220.62
GMR Airports Infrastructure83.57-0.27-0.3294.340.050442.39
Gujarat Pipavav Port206.252.21.08225.2105.29970.95
EP Biocomposites129.00.00.0254.0122.0674.03
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.630.111.0517.02.361678.7
16 May 2024, 09:41:18 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.37%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:33:45 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports trading at ₹1362, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹1337.2

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Ports has surpassed the first resistance of 1349.73 & second resistance of 1361.97 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1370.33. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1370.33 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 09:22:57 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 1.18% and is currently trading at 1353.00. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 94.74% to reach 1353.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.74%
3 Months3.84%
6 Months65.01%
YTD30.6%
1 Year94.74%
16 May 2024, 08:52:05 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11349.73Support 11329.13
Resistance 21361.97Support 21320.77
Resistance 31370.33Support 31308.53
16 May 2024, 08:33:53 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 6.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991011
    Buy9987
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 08:18:16 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3841 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 184 k.

16 May 2024, 08:04:35 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1332.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1353.6 & 1333 yesterday to end at 1332.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

