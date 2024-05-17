Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Highlights : Adani Ports closed today at 1336.05, down -0.65% from yesterday's 1344.75

17 May 2024
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Highlights : Adani Ports stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 1344.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1336.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Highlights

Adani Ports Share Price Highlights : Adani Ports opened at 1359.6 and closed at 1337.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1366.9 and the low was 1310.4. The market capitalization stood at 290486.17 crore. The 52-week high was 1425 and the low was 659.85. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 221540 shares on that day.

17 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports has a 8.52% MF holding & 14.97% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 8.37% in december to 8.52% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.71% in december to 14.97% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:30 PM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports reported a ROE of 17.39% in the most recent fiscal year with a return on investment of 8.49%. Analysts predict a ROE of 17.53% in the current fiscal year and 18.57% in the upcoming fiscal year based on consensus estimates.

17 May 2024, 07:05 PM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports has shown an EPS growth of 17.28% and a revenue growth of 28.63% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 267105.60 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 19.73% and a profit decrease of -1.80% in the fourth quarter.

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The current trading price of Adani Ports is down by 0.65% at 1336.05, while its peers like GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, and GVK Power & Infrastructure are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1336.05-8.7-0.651425.0659.85288606.84
GMR Airports Infrastructure86.093.113.7594.340.051963.45
Gujarat Pipavav Port210.455.12.48225.2105.210173.99
EP Biocomposites134.953.953.02254.0122.0705.11
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.870.54.8217.02.361716.6
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock opened at a low of 1320.55 and reached a high of 1343 on the current day.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Adani Ports, indicates a possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price closed the day at 1336.05 - a 0.65% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1345.85 , 1355.65 , 1368.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1323.4 , 1310.75 , 1300.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at 1336.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1311.73 and 1368.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1311.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1368.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ports traded until 2 PM is 57.45% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 1336.75, down by 0.59%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement along with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at 1340.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1311.73 and 1368.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1311.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1368.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for Adani Ports until 1 PM is down by 51.78% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 1338.85, reflecting a decrease of 0.44%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial metric for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Adani Ports may indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1320.55 and a high of 1342.40 on the current trading day.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ports traded until 12 AM is 51.12% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1338.2, a decrease of 0.49%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with high volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may indicate a further decline in prices.

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at 1336.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1311.73 and 1368.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1311.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1368.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Adani Ports has traded 50.39% less volume than yesterday, while the price stands at 1338.6, a decrease of 0.46%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at 1338.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1311.73 and 1368.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1311.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1368.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Adani Ports has decreased by 0.35% to 1340.05, while its competitors like GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, and GVK Power & Infrastructure are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.25% and 0.37% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1340.05-4.7-0.351425.0659.85289470.9
GMR Airports Infrastructure84.71.722.0794.340.051124.46
Gujarat Pipavav Port208.553.21.56225.2105.210082.14
EP Biocomposites131.00.00.0254.0122.0684.47
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.510.141.3517.02.361659.75
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Ports by 10 AM is down by 57.85% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1334.1, showing a decrease of 0.79%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Despite gains in its peers like GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, and GVK Power & Infrastructure, Adani Ports' share price is trading 1.15% lower at 1329.3. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.22% and up by 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1329.3-15.45-1.151425.0659.85287148.74
GMR Airports Infrastructure83.290.310.3794.340.050273.39
Gujarat Pipavav Port209.053.71.8225.2105.210106.31
EP Biocomposites131.00.00.0254.0122.0684.47
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.450.080.7717.02.361650.27
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Adani Ports indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at 1331 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1311.73 and 1368.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1311.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1368.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Ports has dropped by -0.91% and is currently trading at 1332.45. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have seen a significant increase of 96.47% to 1332.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.08%
3 Months3.83%
6 Months65.32%
YTD31.31%
1 Year96.47%
17 May 2024, 09:01 AM IST Norway excludes Adani Ports from govt pension fund: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock? Here's what experts say

Norges Bank said it decided to exclude Adani Ports due to unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious violations of individuals' rights in situations of war or conflict.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/norway-excludes-adani-ports-from-govt-pension-fund-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-the-stock-heres-what-experts-say-11715861649928.html

17 May 2024, 09:01 AM IST Norway fund giant Norges cuts off Adani Ports

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/fund-giant-cuts-off-adani-ports-11715865041323.html

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11368.23Support 11311.73
Resistance 21395.82Support 21282.82
Resistance 31424.73Support 31255.23
17 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 5.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991011
    Buy9987
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3954 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 221 k.

17 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1337.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1366.9 & 1310.4 yesterday to end at 1337.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

