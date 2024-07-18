Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹1497.4 and closed at ₹1494.75. The high for the day was ₹1510.5 and the low was ₹1494.1. The market capitalization was ₹323,632.02 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1607.95 and the 52-week low was ₹725.55. The BSE volume for the day was 74,376 shares.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports' stock price has decreased by 0.43% and is currently trading at ₹1491.75. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have gained 105.05% to reach ₹1491.75. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.42%
|3 Months
|3.86%
|6 Months
|25.62%
|YTD
|46.34%
|1 Year
|105.05%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1507.77
|Support 1
|1491.37
|Resistance 2
|1517.33
|Support 2
|1484.53
|Resistance 3
|1524.17
|Support 3
|1474.97
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1533.5, 2.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1782.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|9
|10
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1510.5 & ₹1494.1 yesterday to end at ₹1498.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend