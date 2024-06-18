Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1411.8 and closed at ₹1404.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1441.95, and the low was ₹1395.8. The market capitalization is ₹308964.67 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1607.95 and a 52-week low of ₹702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 244434 shares.
18 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1404.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1441.95 & ₹1395.8 yesterday to end at ₹1404.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend