Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 1498.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1490.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at 1491.95 and closed at 1498.20 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1504.35 and the low was 1472.05. The market capitalization stood at 321,947.11 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is 1607.95 and the 52-week low is 725.55. The BSE volume for the day was 76,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4985 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1498.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1504.35 & 1472.05 yesterday to end at 1490.4. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

