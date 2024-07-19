Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1491.95 and closed at ₹1498.20 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1504.35 and the low was ₹1472.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹321,947.11 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is ₹1607.95 and the 52-week low is ₹725.55. The BSE volume for the day was 76,039 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1504.35 & ₹1472.05 yesterday to end at ₹1490.4. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.