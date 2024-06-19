Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stocks Dip on Market Concerns

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹1457.65, reached a high of ₹1458 and a low of ₹1433.95, and closed at ₹1430.3. The market capitalization was ₹311924.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1607.95, and the 52-week low was ₹702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 193873 shares traded.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports trading at ₹1427.1, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹1444.95
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Ports has broken the first support of ₹1432.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1421.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1421.27 then there can be further negative price movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports' stock price dropped by -0.06% today, trading at ₹1444.15. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 96.42% to reach ₹1444.15. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 25.61% increase to reach 23557.90 in the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.4%
|3 Months
|8.45%
|6 Months
|34.54%
|YTD
|41.07%
|1 Year
|96.42%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1456.68
|Support 1
|1432.63
|Resistance 2
|1469.37
|Support 2
|1421.27
|Resistance 3
|1480.73
|Support 3
|1408.58
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 1.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10608 k
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 193 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1430.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1458 & ₹1433.95 yesterday to end at ₹1430.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend