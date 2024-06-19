Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stocks Dip on Market Concerns

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹1457.65, reached a high of ₹1458 and a low of ₹1433.95, and closed at ₹1430.3. The market capitalization was ₹311924.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1607.95, and the 52-week low was ₹702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 193873 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports' stock price dropped by 0.3% today to reach ₹1440.65, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Gujarat Pipavav Port and GVK Power & Infrastructure are declining, whereas GMR Airports Infrastructure and Dreamfolks Services are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1440.65
|-4.3
|-0.3
|1607.95
|702.85
|311202.01
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|97.89
|0.06
|0.06
|98.0
|41.29
|59085.43
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|199.9
|-2.35
|-1.16
|225.2
|111.85
|9663.96
|Dreamfolks Services
|481.65
|1.7
|0.35
|846.75
|441.5
|2553.99
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|11.06
|-0.23
|-2.04
|17.0
|2.42
|1746.61
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Ports has broken the first support of ₹1432.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1421.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1421.27 then there can be further negative price movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports' stock price dropped by -0.06% today, trading at ₹1444.15. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 96.42% to reach ₹1444.15. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 25.61% increase to reach 23557.90 in the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.4%
|3 Months
|8.45%
|6 Months
|34.54%
|YTD
|41.07%
|1 Year
|96.42%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1456.68
|Support 1
|1432.63
|Resistance 2
|1469.37
|Support 2
|1421.27
|Resistance 3
|1480.73
|Support 3
|1408.58
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 1.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 193 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1458 & ₹1433.95 yesterday to end at ₹1430.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend