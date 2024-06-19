Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stocks Dip on Market Concerns

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 1444.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1427.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 1457.65, reached a high of 1458 and a low of 1433.95, and closed at 1430.3. The market capitalization was 311924.06 crore. The 52-week high was 1607.95, and the 52-week low was 702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 193873 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:58 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports' stock price dropped by 0.3% today to reach 1440.65, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Gujarat Pipavav Port and GVK Power & Infrastructure are declining, whereas GMR Airports Infrastructure and Dreamfolks Services are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1440.65-4.3-0.31607.95702.85311202.01
GMR Airports Infrastructure97.890.060.0698.041.2959085.43
Gujarat Pipavav Port199.9-2.35-1.16225.2111.859663.96
Dreamfolks Services481.651.70.35846.75441.52553.99
GVK Power & Infrastructure11.06-0.23-2.0417.02.421746.61
19 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports trading at ₹1427.1, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹1444.95

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Ports has broken the first support of 1432.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1421.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1421.27 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:18 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports' stock price dropped by -0.06% today, trading at 1444.15. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 96.42% to reach 1444.15. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 25.61% increase to reach 23557.90 in the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.4%
3 Months8.45%
6 Months34.54%
YTD41.07%
1 Year96.42%
19 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11456.68Support 11432.63
Resistance 21469.37Support 21421.27
Resistance 31480.73Support 31408.58
19 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 1.66% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99910
    Buy9997
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10608 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 193 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1430.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1458 & 1433.95 yesterday to end at 1430.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

