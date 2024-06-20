Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 20 Jun 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 1444.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1448.85 per share.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports had a fluctuating day on the stock market, opening at 1447.5 and closing at 1444.95. The high for the day was 1452.95, while the low was 1421.1. The market capitalization stood at 312,971.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1607.95, and the 52-week low is 702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 153,753 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1444.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1452.95 & 1421.1 yesterday to end at 1444.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

