Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports had a fluctuating day on the stock market, opening at ₹1447.5 and closing at ₹1444.95. The high for the day was ₹1452.95, while the low was ₹1421.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹312,971.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1607.95, and the 52-week low is ₹702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 153,753 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1444.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1452.95 & ₹1421.1 yesterday to end at ₹1444.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend