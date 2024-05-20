Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed at ₹1335.7 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1338.4. The high for the day was ₹1345 and the low was ₹1334.65. The market cap stands at ₹289190.08 cr. The 52-week high and low are ₹1425 and ₹659.85 respectively. On the BSE, the volume traded was 25626 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.19%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.07%
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Adani Ports indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, and the stock could potentially reach a peak or begin to reverse direction in the near future.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports trading at ₹1338.75, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1335.7
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at ₹1338.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1323.4 and ₹1345.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1323.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1345.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at ₹1338.75. Over the past year, Adani Ports shares have surged by 100.87% to reach ₹1338.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.44%
|3 Months
|0.15%
|6 Months
|64.89%
|YTD
|30.39%
|1 Year
|100.87%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1345.85
|Support 1
|1323.4
|Resistance 2
|1355.65
|Support 2
|1310.75
|Resistance 3
|1368.3
|Support 3
|1300.95
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3954 k
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 221 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1335.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1345 & ₹1334.65 yesterday to end at ₹1335.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!