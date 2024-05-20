Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 1335.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1338.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed at 1335.7 on the last trading day with an open price of 1338.4. The high for the day was 1345 and the low was 1334.65. The market cap stands at 289190.08 cr. The 52-week high and low are 1425 and 659.85 respectively. On the BSE, the volume traded was 25626 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.19%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.07%

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Adani Ports indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, and the stock could potentially reach a peak or begin to reverse direction in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports trading at ₹1338.75, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1335.7

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at 1338.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1323.4 and 1345.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1323.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1345.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at 1338.75. Over the past year, Adani Ports shares have surged by 100.87% to reach 1338.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.44%
3 Months0.15%
6 Months64.89%
YTD30.39%
1 Year100.87%
20 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11345.85Support 11323.4
Resistance 21355.65Support 21310.75
Resistance 31368.3Support 31300.95
20 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3954 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 221 k.

20 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1335.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1345 & 1334.65 yesterday to end at 1335.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.