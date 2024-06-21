Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1460.95 and closed at ₹1448.85. The high for the day was ₹1476 and the low was ₹1444. The market capitalization stood at 317389.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1607.95 and ₹702.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 478,582 shares traded.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1481.33
|Support 1
|1449.33
|Resistance 2
|1494.67
|Support 2
|1430.67
|Resistance 3
|1513.33
|Support 3
|1417.33
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 3.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|8
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 478 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1476 & ₹1444 yesterday to end at ₹1448.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend