LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Positive Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 1338.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1340.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at 1338.4, reached a high of 1345, and closed at 1335.7 on the last trading day. The stock's 52-week high is 1425, and the low is 659.85. The market capitalization stands at 289190.08 crore. On the BSE, a total of 25626 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:32:25 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports trading at ₹1340.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1338.75

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at 1340.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1333.93 and 1344.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1333.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1344.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:21:22 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at 1342.05. Over the past year, Adani Ports shares have surged by 94.77% to reach 1342.05. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.59%
3 Months0.36%
6 Months65.45%
YTD30.83%
1 Year94.77%
21 May 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11344.28Support 11333.93
Resistance 21349.82Support 21329.12
Resistance 31354.63Support 31323.58
21 May 2024, 08:37:42 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 6.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99911
    Buy9997
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:18:13 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 218 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3546 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 192 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

21 May 2024, 08:05:54 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1335.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1345 & 1334.65 yesterday to end at 1335.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

