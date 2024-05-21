Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Positive Trading Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1338.4, reached a high of ₹1345, and closed at ₹1335.7 on the last trading day. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1425, and the low is ₹659.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹289190.08 crore. On the BSE, a total of 25626 shares were traded.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at ₹1340.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1333.93 and ₹1344.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1333.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1344.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at ₹1342.05. Over the past year, Adani Ports shares have surged by 94.77% to reach ₹1342.05. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.59%
|3 Months
|0.36%
|6 Months
|65.45%
|YTD
|30.83%
|1 Year
|94.77%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1344.28
|Support 1
|1333.93
|Resistance 2
|1349.82
|Support 2
|1329.12
|Resistance 3
|1354.63
|Support 3
|1323.58
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 6.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 192 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1345 & ₹1334.65 yesterday to end at ₹1335.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
