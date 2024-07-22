Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed at ₹1493.75 with an open price of ₹1491.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1502 and the low was ₹1465.65. The market capitalization stands at 317248.81 crore. The 52-week high is at ₹1607.95 and the low is at ₹725.55. The BSE volume for the day was 71039 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1491.22
|Support 1
|1454.87
|Resistance 2
|1514.78
|Support 2
|1442.08
|Resistance 3
|1527.57
|Support 3
|1418.52
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1533.5, 4.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1782.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1502 & ₹1465.65 yesterday to end at ₹1468.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.