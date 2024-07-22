Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 1493.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1468.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed at 1493.75 with an open price of 1491.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1502 and the low was 1465.65. The market capitalization stands at 317248.81 crore. The 52-week high is at 1607.95 and the low is at 725.55. The BSE volume for the day was 71039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11491.22Support 11454.87
Resistance 21514.78Support 21442.08
Resistance 31527.57Support 31418.52
22 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1533.5, 4.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1782.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8899
    Buy9989
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4847 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1493.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1502 & 1465.65 yesterday to end at 1468.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

