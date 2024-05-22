Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1338.8 and closed at ₹1338.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1399 and a low of ₹1334. The market cap stands at ₹299267.18 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1425 and a 52-week low of ₹659.85. The BSE volume for the day was 152,421 shares traded.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.61%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates a diminishing bearish trend. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹1364.35 and a high of ₹1398.85 on the current day.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -52.34% lower than yesterday
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Ports until 12 AM is 52.34% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1380.2, representing a decrease of 0.38%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1378.05 and 1369.75 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1369.75 and selling near hourly resistance at 1378.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1380.93
|Support 1
|1371.93
|Resistance 2
|1385.97
|Support 2
|1367.97
|Resistance 3
|1389.93
|Support 3
|1362.93
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1337.69
|10 Days
|1306.84
|20 Days
|1314.05
|50 Days
|1316.30
|100 Days
|1257.91
|300 Days
|1047.09
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports trading at ₹1381.7, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1385.4
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at ₹1381.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1346.6 and ₹1411.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1346.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1411.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -42.00% lower than yesterday
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ports traded by 11 AM is 42.00% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1377.9, a decrease of 0.54%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1380.42 and 1364.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1364.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1380.42.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports trading at ₹1373.9, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1385.4
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at ₹1373.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1346.6 and ₹1411.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1346.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1411.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Ports' stock price dropped by 1.06% to reach ₹1370.7, while its industry counterparts displayed a mixed performance. GMR Airports Infrastructure and Gujarat Pipavav Port saw declines, whereas GVK Power & Infrastructure and Navkar Corporation witnessed gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices recorded increases of 0.09% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1370.7
|-14.7
|-1.06
|1425.0
|693.15
|296091.76
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|85.45
|-0.09
|-0.11
|94.3
|40.0
|51577.15
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|207.45
|-3.35
|-1.59
|225.2
|105.8
|10028.96
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.96
|0.0
|0.0
|17.0
|2.36
|1730.81
|Navkar Corporation
|103.95
|0.0
|0.0
|125.4
|53.7
|1564.65
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 3.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -18.41% lower than yesterday
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ports traded by 10 AM is 18.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1373.15, down by 0.88%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports touched a high of 1380.0 & a low of 1364.35 in the previous trading hour.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates:
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.73%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.01%
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates a weakening of the current bearish trend. This could potentially signal that the stock may reach a bottom or begin to reverse direction in the near future.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports trading at ₹1377.75, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1385.4
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at ₹1377.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1346.6 and ₹1411.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1346.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1411.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 0.22% and is currently trading at ₹1388.40. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 89.87% to ₹1388.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to reach 22529.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.08%
|3 Months
|5.25%
|6 Months
|72.9%
|YTD
|35.26%
|1 Year
|89.87%
Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, IREDA, Hitachi Energy, BHEL, PI Industries
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, May 22:
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-sun-pharma-adani-ports-ireda-hitachi-energy-bhel-pi-industries-companies-reporting-q4-results-today-11716345517075.html
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1409.83
|Support 1
|1344.83
|Resistance 2
|1436.92
|Support 2
|1306.92
|Resistance 3
|1474.83
|Support 3
|1279.83
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3312 k
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 152 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1338.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1399 & ₹1334 yesterday to end at ₹1338.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
