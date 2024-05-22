Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Slides in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
28 min read . 01:14 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1385.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1381.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at 1338.8 and closed at 1338.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1399 and a low of 1334. The market cap stands at 299267.18 crore with a 52-week high of 1425 and a 52-week low of 659.85. The BSE volume for the day was 152,421 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.61%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates a diminishing bearish trend. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.

22 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1364.35 and a high of 1398.85 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -52.34% lower than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Ports until 12 AM is 52.34% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1380.2, representing a decrease of 0.38%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1378.05 and 1369.75 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1369.75 and selling near hourly resistance at 1378.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11380.93Support 11371.93
Resistance 21385.97Support 21367.97
Resistance 31389.93Support 31362.93
22 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1337.69
10 Days1306.84
20 Days1314.05
50 Days1316.30
100 Days1257.91
300 Days1047.09
22 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:19 PM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports trading at ₹1381.7, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1385.4

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at 1381.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1346.6 and 1411.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1346.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1411.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -42.00% lower than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ports traded by 11 AM is 42.00% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1377.9, a decrease of 0.54%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1380.42 and 1364.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1364.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1380.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11378.05Support 11369.75
Resistance 21381.05Support 21364.45
Resistance 31386.35Support 31361.45
22 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports trading at ₹1373.9, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1385.4

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports share price is at 1373.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1346.6 and 1411.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1346.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1411.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Ports' stock price dropped by 1.06% to reach 1370.7, while its industry counterparts displayed a mixed performance. GMR Airports Infrastructure and Gujarat Pipavav Port saw declines, whereas GVK Power & Infrastructure and Navkar Corporation witnessed gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices recorded increases of 0.09% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1370.7-14.7-1.061425.0693.15296091.76
GMR Airports Infrastructure85.45-0.09-0.1194.340.051577.15
Gujarat Pipavav Port207.45-3.35-1.59225.2105.810028.96
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.960.00.017.02.361730.81
Navkar Corporation103.950.00.0125.453.71564.65
22 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 3.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99911
    Buy9997
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -18.41% lower than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ports traded by 10 AM is 18.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1373.15, down by 0.88%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports touched a high of 1380.0 & a low of 1364.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11380.42Support 11364.77
Resistance 21388.03Support 21356.73
Resistance 31396.07Support 31349.12
22 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Ports' stock price dropped by 0.72% to reach 1375.45, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, and GVK Power & Infrastructure are declining today, whereas Navkar Corporation is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.04% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1375.45-9.95-0.721425.0693.15297117.83
GMR Airports Infrastructure84.76-0.78-0.9194.340.051160.67
Gujarat Pipavav Port208.55-2.25-1.07225.2105.810082.14
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.95-0.01-0.0917.02.361729.24
Navkar Corporation104.40.450.43125.453.71571.42
22 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.73%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.01%

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates a weakening of the current bearish trend. This could potentially signal that the stock may reach a bottom or begin to reverse direction in the near future.

22 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports trading at ₹1377.75, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1385.4

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at 1377.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1346.6 and 1411.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1346.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1411.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 0.22% and is currently trading at 1388.40. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 89.87% to 1388.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to reach 22529.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.08%
3 Months5.25%
6 Months72.9%
YTD35.26%
1 Year89.87%
22 May 2024, 09:01 AM IST Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, IREDA, Hitachi Energy, BHEL, PI Industries

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, May 22:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-sun-pharma-adani-ports-ireda-hitachi-energy-bhel-pi-industries-companies-reporting-q4-results-today-11716345517075.html

22 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11409.83Support 11344.83
Resistance 21436.92Support 21306.92
Resistance 31474.83Support 31279.83
22 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 2.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99911
    Buy9997
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3312 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 152 k.

22 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1338.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1399 & 1334 yesterday to end at 1338.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

