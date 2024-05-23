Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1385.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1377.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at 1398.85 and closed at 1385.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1398.85 and the low was 1364.35. The market cap stood at 297647.07 cr with a 52-week high of 1425 and a 52-week low of 693.15. The BSE volume was 99066 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has decreased by -0.40% and is currently trading at 1372.45. Over the past year, Adani Ports' share price has increased by 87.75% to 1372.45. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22614.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.02%
3 Months4.46%
6 Months74.04%
YTD34.54%
1 Year87.75%
23 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11399.12Support 11364.62
Resistance 21416.23Support 21347.23
Resistance 31433.62Support 31330.12
23 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 3.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99911
    Buy9997
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:29 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3954 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 221 k.

23 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1385.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1398.85 & 1364.35 yesterday to end at 1385.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.