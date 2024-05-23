Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1398.85 and closed at ₹1385.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1398.85 and the low was ₹1364.35. The market cap stood at 297647.07 cr with a 52-week high of 1425 and a 52-week low of 693.15. The BSE volume was 99066 shares traded.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has decreased by -0.40% and is currently trading at ₹1372.45. Over the past year, Adani Ports' share price has increased by 87.75% to ₹1372.45. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22614.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.02%
|3 Months
|4.46%
|6 Months
|74.04%
|YTD
|34.54%
|1 Year
|87.75%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1399.12
|Support 1
|1364.62
|Resistance 2
|1416.23
|Support 2
|1347.23
|Resistance 3
|1433.62
|Support 3
|1330.12
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 3.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 221 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1398.85 & ₹1364.35 yesterday to end at ₹1385.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend