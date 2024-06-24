Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Falls in Trading Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1476 and closed at ₹1485.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1479.05 and the low was ₹1450. The market capitalization stands at 316460.36 crores. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is ₹1607.95 and the low is ₹702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 171172 shares traded.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -19.70% lower than yesterday
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Adani Ports until 12 AM is down by 19.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1457.1, reflecting a decrease of 1.93%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports reached a peak of 1463.95 and a low of 1455.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1457.6 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1452.6 and 1448.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1461.33
|Support 1
|1452.38
|Resistance 2
|1467.12
|Support 2
|1449.22
|Resistance 3
|1470.28
|Support 3
|1443.43
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1455.82
|10 Days
|1424.31
|20 Days
|1413.16
|50 Days
|1360.55
|100 Days
|1326.42
|300 Days
|1116.24
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports trading at ₹1460.15, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹1485.7
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Ports has broken the first support of ₹1463.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1452.57. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1452.57 then there can be further negative price movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -11.54% lower than yesterday
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ports traded until 11 AM is down by 11.54% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹1459.1, showing a decrease of 1.79%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1472.83 and 1449.63 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support at 1449.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1472.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1467.05
|Support 1
|1457.6
|Resistance 2
|1471.5
|Support 2
|1452.6
|Resistance 3
|1476.5
|Support 3
|1448.15
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1485.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1479.05 & ₹1450 yesterday to end at ₹1485.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend