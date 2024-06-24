Explore
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Falls in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Falls in Trading Today

3 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 1485.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1460.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at 1476 and closed at 1485.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1479.05 and the low was 1450. The market capitalization stands at 316460.36 crores. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is 1607.95 and the low is 702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 171172 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:05:44 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1450 and a high of 1479.05 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:45:05 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -19.70% lower than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Adani Ports until 12 AM is down by 19.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1457.1, reflecting a decrease of 1.93%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 12:33:48 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports reached a peak of 1463.95 and a low of 1455.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1457.6 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1452.6 and 1448.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11461.33Support 11452.38
Resistance 21467.12Support 21449.22
Resistance 31470.28Support 31443.43
24 Jun 2024, 12:23:50 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:21:42 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1455.82
10 Days1424.31
20 Days1413.16
50 Days1360.55
100 Days1326.42
300 Days1116.24
24 Jun 2024, 12:10:07 PM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports trading at ₹1460.15, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹1485.7

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Ports has broken the first support of 1463.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1452.57. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1452.57 then there can be further negative price movement.

24 Jun 2024, 11:45:43 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -11.54% lower than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ports traded until 11 AM is down by 11.54% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 1459.1, showing a decrease of 1.79%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 11:35:01 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1472.83 and 1449.63 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support at 1449.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1472.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11467.05Support 11457.6
Resistance 21471.5Support 21452.6
Resistance 31476.5Support 31448.15
24 Jun 2024, 11:21:03 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1485.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1479.05 & 1450 yesterday to end at 1485.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

