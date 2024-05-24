Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1386.95 and closed at ₹1377.90 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1448.90, while the low was ₹1370. The market capitalization stood at ₹311,709.64 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1425 and the 52-week low was ₹693.15. The BSE volume for the day was 344,536 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 1.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 133.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 344 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1448.9 & ₹1370 yesterday to end at ₹1377.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend