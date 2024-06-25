Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 1485.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1460.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at 1476 and closed at 1485.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1479.05, while the low was 1450. The market capitalization stands at 315,423.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1607.95 and 702.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 308,220 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10880 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 308 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1485.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1479.05 & 1450 yesterday to end at 1485.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

