Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1476 and closed at ₹1485.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1479.05, while the low was ₹1450. The market capitalization stands at ₹315,423.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1607.95 and ₹702.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 308,220 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 308 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1479.05 & ₹1450 yesterday to end at ₹1485.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend