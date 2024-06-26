Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1465.05 and closed at ₹1460.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1468.95, while the low was ₹1437.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹314,386.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1607.95 and ₹704.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 158,399 shares traded.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1470.63
|Support 1
|1439.28
|Resistance 2
|1485.47
|Support 2
|1422.77
|Resistance 3
|1501.98
|Support 3
|1407.93
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1533.5, 5.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1782.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 158 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1468.95 & ₹1437.6 yesterday to end at ₹1460.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend