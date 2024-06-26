Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 1460.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1455.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at 1465.05 and closed at 1460.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1468.95, while the low was 1437.6. The market capitalization stood at 314,386.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1607.95 and 704.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 158,399 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11470.63Support 11439.28
Resistance 21485.47Support 21422.77
Resistance 31501.98Support 31407.93
26 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1533.5, 5.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1782.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99910
    Buy8897
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10766 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 158 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1460.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1468.95 & 1437.6 yesterday to end at 1460.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.