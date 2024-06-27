Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹1464.55 and closed at ₹1455.4. The high for the day was ₹1474 and the low was ₹1452.25. The market capitalization was ₹317313.61 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1607.95 and the 52-week low was ₹704.65. The BSE volume for the day was 113649 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports' stock price has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at ₹1476.05. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 103.79% to reach ₹1476.05. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.70% to reach 23868.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.34%
|3 Months
|2.95%
|6 Months
|43.28%
|YTD
|43.29%
|1 Year
|103.79%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1481.25
|Support 1
|1459.5
|Resistance 2
|1488.5
|Support 2
|1445.0
|Resistance 3
|1503.0
|Support 3
|1437.75
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1533.5, 4.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1782.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|9
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 113 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1474 & ₹1452.25 yesterday to end at ₹1455.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend