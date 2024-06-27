Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 1455.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1468.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 1464.55 and closed at 1455.4. The high for the day was 1474 and the low was 1452.25. The market capitalization was 317313.61 crore. The 52-week high was 1607.95 and the 52-week low was 704.65. The BSE volume for the day was 113649 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:21 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports' stock price has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at 1476.05. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 103.79% to reach 1476.05. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.70% to reach 23868.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.34%
3 Months2.95%
6 Months43.28%
YTD43.29%
1 Year103.79%
27 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11481.25Support 11459.5
Resistance 21488.5Support 21445.0
Resistance 31503.0Support 31437.75
27 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1533.5, 4.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1782.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99910
    Buy9897
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
27 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10717 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 113 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1455.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1474 & 1452.25 yesterday to end at 1455.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

