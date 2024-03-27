Active Stocks
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at ₹1321.4, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1304.05

20 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 27 Mar 2024, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 1304.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1321.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports' last day saw an open price of 1327.95 and a close price of 1304.05. The stock reached a high of 1343.35 and a low of 1311.6. With a market cap of 288594.56 cr, the 52-week high was at 1356.5 and the low at 571.35. The BSE volume for the day was 91461 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:30:43 PM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports closed today at ₹1321.4, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1304.05

Adani Ports stock closed at 1321.4, marking a 1.33% increase from the previous day's closing price of 1304.05. The net change was 17.35.

27 Mar 2024, 06:17:49 PM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1321.417.351.331356.5571.35285440.76
GMR Airports Infrastructure80.020.951.294.337.2548299.63
Gujarat Pipavav Port217.00.850.39219.0105.210490.65
Dreamfolks Services480.25-0.35-0.07846.75405.052509.31
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1390.0-26.75-1.891815.0845.11501.34
27 Mar 2024, 05:31:23 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock had a low of 1311.6 and a high of 1343.35 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:23:49 PM IST

Adani Ports March futures opened at 1320.0 as against previous close of 1309.45

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1320.25 with a bid price of 1321.5 and an offer price of 1321.9. The bid quantity is 800 and the offer quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 18,012,000. Investors can monitor these prices and quantities for making informed trading decisions.

27 Mar 2024, 03:17:52 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 571.55 and a high price of 1356.55. This data shows a significant price range over the past year, indicating volatility in the stock's performance.

27 Mar 2024, 03:00:05 PM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1333.55, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹1304.05

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1333.55, which is a 2.26% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 29.5 points.

27 Mar 2024, 02:40:07 PM IST

Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 1340.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 8.4 (+127.03%) & 4.85 (+67.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1320.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.0 (-84.85%) & 3.15 (-81.9%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 02:30:36 PM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1337.032.952.531356.5571.35288810.58
GMR Airports Infrastructure80.020.951.294.337.2548299.63
Gujarat Pipavav Port219.453.31.53219.0105.210609.09
Dreamfolks Services487.156.551.36846.75405.052545.36
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1391.0-25.75-1.821815.0845.11502.42
27 Mar 2024, 02:24:35 PM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1335.95, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹1304.05

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1335.95, which represents a 2.45% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 31.9 points.

27 Mar 2024, 02:10:40 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1311.6 and a high of 1343.35 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 02:02:38 PM IST

Adani Ports March futures opened at 1320.0 as against previous close of 1309.45

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1337.5 with a bid price of 1338.0 and an offer price of 1338.65. The stock has a bid quantity of 800 and an offer quantity of 1600. The open interest stands at 17854400. Investors can monitor these key data points for making informed decisions about trading Adani Ports shares.

27 Mar 2024, 01:44:30 PM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1336.25, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹1304.05

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1336.25, with a 2.47% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 32.2 points.

27 Mar 2024, 01:41:39 PM IST

Adani Ports Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:33:03 PM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1259.35
10 Days1268.55
20 Days1297.46
50 Days1255.37
100 Days1101.65
300 Days937.93
27 Mar 2024, 01:20:37 PM IST

Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 27 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1340.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 5.05 (+74.14%) & 8.4 (+127.03%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 27 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1320.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.3 (-80.3%) & 4.4 (-74.71%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 01:13:20 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock's low price for the day was 1311.6, and the high price reached was 1343.35.

27 Mar 2024, 01:03:08 PM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1335.95, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹1304.05

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1335.95, with a net change of 31.9 and a percent change of 2.45. The stock has shown a positive movement, indicating a potential uptrend in the market.

27 Mar 2024, 12:51:07 PM IST

Adani Ports Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:41:26 PM IST

Adani Ports March futures opened at 1320.0 as against previous close of 1309.45

Adani Ports is trading at a spot price of 1339.8 with a bid price of 1340.25 and an offer price of 1340.85. The stock has an open interest of 17,732,000 with an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 800. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

27 Mar 2024, 12:32:53 PM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1340.3536.32.781356.5571.35289534.22
GMR Airports Infrastructure80.060.991.2594.337.2548323.78
Gujarat Pipavav Port220.254.11.9219.0105.210647.76
Dreamfolks Services478.3-2.3-0.48846.75405.052499.12
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1405.0-11.75-0.831815.0845.11517.54
27 Mar 2024, 12:21:47 PM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1339.4, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹1304.05

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1339.4, showing a 2.71% increase in value. The net change is 35.35.

27 Mar 2024, 12:10:44 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1311.6 and a high of 1343.35 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 12:00:31 PM IST

27 Mar 2024, 12:00:02 PM IST

Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 27 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1340.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 6.3 (+117.24%) & 9.8 (+164.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 27 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1320.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.9 (-86.36%) & 2.95 (-83.05%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 11:50:03 AM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy10101110
Buy7778
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
27 Mar 2024, 11:43:50 AM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1339.25, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹1304.05

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1339.25, with a 2.7% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 35.2.

27 Mar 2024, 11:30:01 AM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1340.1536.12.771356.5571.35289491.02
GMR Airports Infrastructure80.131.061.3494.337.2548366.03
Gujarat Pipavav Port218.452.31.06219.0105.210560.74
Dreamfolks Services478.25-2.35-0.49846.75405.052498.86
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1415.0-1.75-0.121815.0845.11528.34
27 Mar 2024, 11:12:39 AM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1311.6 and a high of 1343.35 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:00:05 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1304.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 91461 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1304.05.

