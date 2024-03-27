Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at ₹1321.4, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1304.05

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports' last day saw an open price of ₹1327.95 and a close price of ₹1304.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1343.35 and a low of ₹1311.6. With a market cap of 288594.56 cr, the 52-week high was at ₹1356.5 and the low at ₹571.35. The BSE volume for the day was 91461 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports closed today at ₹1321.4, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1304.05
Adani Ports stock closed at ₹1321.4, marking a 1.33% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹1304.05. The net change was ₹17.35.
Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1321.4
|17.35
|1.33
|1356.5
|571.35
|285440.76
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|80.02
|0.95
|1.2
|94.3
|37.25
|48299.63
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|217.0
|0.85
|0.39
|219.0
|105.2
|10490.65
|Dreamfolks Services
|480.25
|-0.35
|-0.07
|846.75
|405.05
|2509.31
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|1390.0
|-26.75
|-1.89
|1815.0
|845.1
|1501.34
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock had a low of ₹1311.6 and a high of ₹1343.35 on the current day.
Adani Ports March futures opened at 1320.0 as against previous close of 1309.45
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1320.25 with a bid price of 1321.5 and an offer price of 1321.9. The bid quantity is 800 and the offer quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 18,012,000. Investors can monitor these prices and quantities for making informed trading decisions.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 571.55 and a high price of 1356.55. This data shows a significant price range over the past year, indicating volatility in the stock's performance.
Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1333.55, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹1304.05
Adani Ports stock is currently trading at ₹1333.55, which is a 2.26% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 29.5 points.
Top active options for Adani Ports
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1340.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹8.4 (+127.03%) & ₹4.85 (+67.24%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1320.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.0 (-84.85%) & ₹3.15 (-81.9%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1337.0
|32.95
|2.53
|1356.5
|571.35
|288810.58
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|80.02
|0.95
|1.2
|94.3
|37.25
|48299.63
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|219.45
|3.3
|1.53
|219.0
|105.2
|10609.09
|Dreamfolks Services
|487.15
|6.55
|1.36
|846.75
|405.05
|2545.36
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|1391.0
|-25.75
|-1.82
|1815.0
|845.1
|1502.42
Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1335.95, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹1304.05
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1335.95, which represents a 2.45% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 31.9 points.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹1311.6 and a high of ₹1343.35 on the current trading day.
Adani Ports March futures opened at 1320.0 as against previous close of 1309.45
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1337.5 with a bid price of 1338.0 and an offer price of 1338.65. The stock has a bid quantity of 800 and an offer quantity of 1600. The open interest stands at 17854400. Investors can monitor these key data points for making informed decisions about trading Adani Ports shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1336.25, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹1304.05
Adani Ports stock is currently trading at ₹1336.25, with a 2.47% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 32.2 points.
Click here for Adani Ports AGM
Adani Ports Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Ports share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1259.35
|10 Days
|1268.55
|20 Days
|1297.46
|50 Days
|1255.37
|100 Days
|1101.65
|300 Days
|937.93
Top active options for Adani Ports
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 27 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1340.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹5.05 (+74.14%) & ₹8.4 (+127.03%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 27 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1320.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.3 (-80.3%) & ₹4.4 (-74.71%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock's low price for the day was ₹1311.6, and the high price reached was ₹1343.35.
Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1335.95, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹1304.05
Adani Ports stock is currently trading at ₹1335.95, with a net change of 31.9 and a percent change of 2.45. The stock has shown a positive movement, indicating a potential uptrend in the market.
Adani Ports Live Updates
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE
Adani Ports March futures opened at 1320.0 as against previous close of 1309.45
Adani Ports is trading at a spot price of 1339.8 with a bid price of 1340.25 and an offer price of 1340.85. The stock has an open interest of 17,732,000 with an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 800. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1340.35
|36.3
|2.78
|1356.5
|571.35
|289534.22
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|80.06
|0.99
|1.25
|94.3
|37.25
|48323.78
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|220.25
|4.1
|1.9
|219.0
|105.2
|10647.76
|Dreamfolks Services
|478.3
|-2.3
|-0.48
|846.75
|405.05
|2499.12
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|1405.0
|-11.75
|-0.83
|1815.0
|845.1
|1517.54
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1339.4, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹1304.05
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1339.4, showing a 2.71% increase in value. The net change is ₹35.35.
Click here for Adani Ports Dividend
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹1311.6 and a high of ₹1343.35 on the current trading day.
Stocks to buy: IndiGo, Adani Ports, Jindal Steel among 5 stocks that can rise 12-53% in next 1 year, say brokerages
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-indigo-adani-ports-jindal-steel-among-5-stocks-that-can-rise-12-53-in-next-1-year-say-brokerages-11711519851869.html
Top active options for Adani Ports
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 27 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1340.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹6.3 (+117.24%) & ₹9.8 (+164.86%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 27 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1320.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.9 (-86.36%) & ₹2.95 (-83.05%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Adani Ports share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1339.25, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹1304.05
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1339.25, with a 2.7% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 35.2.
Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1340.15
|36.1
|2.77
|1356.5
|571.35
|289491.02
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|80.13
|1.06
|1.34
|94.3
|37.25
|48366.03
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|218.45
|2.3
|1.06
|219.0
|105.2
|10560.74
|Dreamfolks Services
|478.25
|-2.35
|-0.49
|846.75
|405.05
|2498.86
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|1415.0
|-1.75
|-0.12
|1815.0
|845.1
|1528.34
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹1311.6 and a high of ₹1343.35 on the current day.
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1304.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 91461 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1304.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!