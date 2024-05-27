Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1444.3 and closed at ₹1443 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1444.3 and the low was ₹1382.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹305,823.24 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1448.9 and the 52-week low was ₹693.15. The BSE volume for the day was 621,846 shares traded.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1447.22
|Support 1
|1385.07
|Resistance 2
|1476.83
|Support 2
|1352.53
|Resistance 3
|1509.37
|Support 3
|1322.92
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 0.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 133.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 344 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1444.3 & ₹1382.15 yesterday to end at ₹1443. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend