Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1474.4 and closed at ₹1468.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1493.5, and the low was ₹1458.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹320,607.82 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1607.95 and a 52-week low of ₹704.65. The BSE volume for the day was 332,433 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 332 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1493.5 & ₹1458.75 yesterday to end at ₹1468.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend