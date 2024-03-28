Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at ₹1341.7, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹1323.95

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1327.95 and closed at ₹1304.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1343.35 and the low was ₹1311.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹285,440.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1356.5 and the 52-week low was ₹571.35. The BSE volume for the day was 158,268 shares.
Adani Ports stock closed at ₹1341.7 today, marking a 1.34% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was ₹17.75. Yesterday, the stock closed at ₹1323.95.
Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1341.7
|17.75
|1.34
|1356.5
|571.35
|289825.84
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|81.62
|1.86
|2.33
|94.3
|37.25
|49265.39
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|212.55
|-4.85
|-2.23
|224.0
|105.2
|10275.52
|Dreamfolks Services
|488.0
|6.8
|1.41
|846.75
|405.05
|2549.8
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|9.79
|0.46
|4.93
|17.0
|1.98
|1546.05
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹1313.7 and a high of ₹1358.85 on the current trading day.
Adani Ports March futures opened at 1333.25 as against previous close of 1323.4
Adani Ports is trading at a spot price of 1344 with a bid price of 1344.0 and an offer price of 1344.6. The offer quantity is 800 and the bid quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 9264800. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices along with the open interest for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd stock reached a 52-week low of 590.10 and a high of 1356.55. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, offering both potential opportunities for investors seeking to capitalize on market movements.
Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1347, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹1323.95
Adani Ports stock is currently trading at ₹1347, with a net change of 23.05 and a percent change of 1.74. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Top active options for Adani Ports
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 28 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1340.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹6.3 (+110.0%) & ₹30.65 (+22.11%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 28 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.2 (-84.0%) & ₹28.0 (-16.29%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low price of ₹1313.7 and a high price of ₹1340 on the current trading day.
Adani Ports Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Ports share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1266.81
|10 Days
|1266.25
|20 Days
|1296.66
|50 Days
|1257.39
|100 Days
|1106.84
|300 Days
|940.71
Adani Ports Live Updates
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock opened at a low of ₹1313.7 and reached a high of ₹1336.15 on the current trading day.
Adani Ports share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock traded at a low of ₹1313.7 and a high of ₹1336.15 on the current day.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock's low price today was ₹1313.7 and the high price was ₹1336.15.
Adani Ports Live Updates
Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.57%
|3 Months
|27.43%
|6 Months
|59.24%
|YTD
|29.14%
|1 Year
|122.92%
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1304.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 158,268 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹1304.05.
