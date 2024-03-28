Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at 1341.7, up 1.34% from yesterday's 1323.95

25 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 1323.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1341.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports' stock opened at 1327.95 and closed at 1304.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1343.35 and the low was 1311.6. The market capitalization stood at 285,440.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1356.5 and the 52-week low was 571.35. The BSE volume for the day was 158,268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports closed today at ₹1341.7, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹1323.95

Adani Ports stock closed at 1341.7 today, marking a 1.34% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was 17.75. Yesterday, the stock closed at 1323.95.

28 Mar 2024, 06:17 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1341.717.751.341356.5571.35289825.84
GMR Airports Infrastructure81.621.862.3394.337.2549265.39
Gujarat Pipavav Port212.55-4.85-2.23224.0105.210275.52
Dreamfolks Services488.06.81.41846.75405.052549.8
GVK Power & Infrastructure9.790.464.9317.01.981546.05
28 Mar 2024, 05:33 PM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1313.7 and a high of 1358.85 on the current trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:21 PM IST Adani Ports March futures opened at 1333.25 as against previous close of 1323.4

Adani Ports is trading at a spot price of 1344 with a bid price of 1344.0 and an offer price of 1344.6. The offer quantity is 800 and the bid quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 9264800. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices along with the open interest for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 03:17 PM IST Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd stock reached a 52-week low of 590.10 and a high of 1356.55. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, offering both potential opportunities for investors seeking to capitalize on market movements.

28 Mar 2024, 03:00 PM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1347, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹1323.95

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1347, with a net change of 23.05 and a percent change of 1.74. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 28 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 1340.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 6.3 (+110.0%) & 30.65 (+22.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 28 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.2 (-84.0%) & 28.0 (-16.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 02:32 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1348.024.051.821356.5571.35291186.73
GMR Airports Infrastructure81.751.992.4994.337.2549343.85
Gujarat Pipavav Port217.650.250.11224.0105.210522.07
Dreamfolks Services483.82.60.54846.75405.052527.86
GVK Power & Infrastructure9.790.464.9317.01.981546.05
28 Mar 2024, 02:22 PM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1343.85, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹1323.95

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1343.85 with a 1.5% increase in price and a net change of 19.9 points.

28 Mar 2024, 02:10 PM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low price of 1313.7 and a high price of 1340 on the current trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 02:00 PM IST Adani Ports March futures opened at 1333.25 as against previous close of 1323.4

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1335.15 with a bid price of 1334.25 and an offer price of 1334.5. The offer quantity is 800 and the bid quantity is also 800. The stock has an open interest of 8392800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST Adani Ports Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1335.4, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1323.95

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1335.4, with a net change of 11.45 and a percent change of 0.86.

28 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1266.81
10 Days1266.25
20 Days1296.66
50 Days1257.39
100 Days1106.84
300 Days940.71
28 Mar 2024, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1340.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.3 (-85.0%) & 1.0 (-66.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1320.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-96.0%) & 1.55 (-76.69%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 01:00 PM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1331.7, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1323.95

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1331.7, with a net change of 7.75 and a percent change of 0.59. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:50 PM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:43 PM IST Adani Ports March futures opened at 1333.25 as against previous close of 1323.4

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1328.9 with a bid price of 1327.3 and an offer price of 1328.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 1600 and a bid quantity of 800. It has an open interest of 8034400. Investors are closely watching the market dynamics to make informed trading decisions.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 12:30 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1329.655.70.431356.5571.35287222.88
GMR Airports Infrastructure81.611.852.3294.337.2549259.35
Gujarat Pipavav Port217.650.250.11224.0105.210522.07
Dreamfolks Services483.42.20.46846.75405.052525.77
GVK Power & Infrastructure9.750.424.517.01.981539.73
28 Mar 2024, 12:23 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1326.8, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1323.95

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1326.8, with a net change of 2.85 and a percent change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:10 PM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock opened at a low of 1313.7 and reached a high of 1336.15 on the current trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 12:03 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 28 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-82.5%) & 0.05 (-87.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 28 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1320.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.45 (-64.0%) & 4.55 (-31.58%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 11:52 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy10101110
Buy7778
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
28 Mar 2024, 11:40 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1324.65, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1323.95

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1324.65, with a 0.05% percent change and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1328.14.150.311356.5571.35286888.05
GMR Airports Infrastructure81.01.241.5594.337.2548891.16
Gujarat Pipavav Port218.51.10.51224.0105.210563.16
Dreamfolks Services482.00.80.17846.75405.052518.45
GVK Power & Infrastructure9.790.464.9317.01.981546.05
28 Mar 2024, 11:21 AM IST Adani Ports March futures opened at 1333.25 as against previous close of 1323.4

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1327.9 with a bid price of 1327.45 and an offer price of 1328.1. The offer quantity is 800 and the bid quantity is also 800. The open interest stands at 7869600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 11:12 AM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock traded at a low of 1313.7 and a high of 1336.15 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1327.95, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1323.95

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1327.95 with a 0.3% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-87.5%) & 0.3 (-85.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-83.33%) & 0.3 (-76.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 10:31 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1319.35-4.6-0.351356.5571.35284997.93
GMR Airports Infrastructure80.470.710.8994.337.2548571.25
Gujarat Pipavav Port216.5-0.9-0.41224.0105.210466.47
Dreamfolks Services483.952.750.57846.75405.052528.64
GVK Power & Infrastructure9.790.464.9317.01.981546.05
28 Mar 2024, 10:21 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1324, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1323.95

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1324 with a percent change of 0% and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that the stock price has remained relatively stable with a slight increase.

28 Mar 2024, 10:12 AM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock's low price today was 1313.7 and the high price was 1336.15.

28 Mar 2024, 10:03 AM IST Adani Ports March futures opened at 1333.25 as against previous close of 1323.4

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1317.45 with a bid price of 1316.7 and an offer price of 1316.75. The offer quantity is 800 shares and the bid quantity is also 800 shares. The stock has an open interest of 7552800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1317, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1323.95

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1317, with a decrease of 0.52% or a net change of -6.95.

28 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.57%
3 Months27.43%
6 Months59.24%
YTD29.14%
1 Year122.92%
28 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1321.4, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1304.05

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1321.4, with a 1.33% increase in value. The net change is 17.35 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Adani Ports.

28 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1304.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 158,268 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 1304.05.

