Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 1415.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1431.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at 1446.75 and closed at 1415.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1457.25, while the low was 1424. The market capitalization stood at 309279.48 crore. The 52-week high was 1448.9, and the low was 693.15. On the BSE, the volume was 258778 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11450.83Support 11417.58
Resistance 21470.67Support 21404.17
Resistance 31484.08Support 31384.33
28 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 0.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99911
    Buy9997
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
28 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3516 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 258 k.

28 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1415.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1457.25 & 1424 yesterday to end at 1415.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.