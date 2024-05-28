Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1446.75 and closed at ₹1415.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1457.25, while the low was ₹1424. The market capitalization stood at ₹309279.48 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1448.9, and the low was ₹693.15. On the BSE, the volume was 258778 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1450.83
|Support 1
|1417.58
|Resistance 2
|1470.67
|Support 2
|1404.17
|Resistance 3
|1484.08
|Support 3
|1384.33
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 0.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 258 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1457.25 & ₹1424 yesterday to end at ₹1415.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend