Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1444.95 and closed at ₹1431.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1444.95 and the low was ₹1398. The market capitalization stood at 302572.21 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1457.25 and ₹702.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 249511 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 1.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 258 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1444.95 & ₹1398 yesterday to end at ₹1431.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend