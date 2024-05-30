Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹1401.05, closed at ₹1400.7 with a high of ₹1427.5 and a low of ₹1382.4. The market capitalization was ₹304516.35 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1457.25 and the 52-week low was ₹702.85. The BSE volume was 185472 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1430.8
|Support 1
|1385.7
|Resistance 2
|1451.7
|Support 2
|1361.5
|Resistance 3
|1475.9
|Support 3
|1340.6
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 0.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 185 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1427.5 & ₹1382.4 yesterday to end at ₹1400.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend