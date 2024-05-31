Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

7 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 2.37 %. The stock closed at 1383.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1416.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at 1409.9 and closed at 1409.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1413.75, and the low was 1373.85. The market capitalization stood at 298,833.62 crore. The 52-week high was 1457.25, and the low was 702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 125,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:32:09 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports trading at ₹1416.2, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹1383.4

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Ports has surpassed the first resistance of 1411.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1432.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1432.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

31 May 2024, 09:22:40 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 1.56% and is currently trading at 1405.05. Over the past year, Adani Ports' share price has surged by 87.25% to 1405.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.15%
3 Months2.81%
6 Months67.6%
YTD35.06%
1 Year87.25%
31 May 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11411.22Support 11371.32
Resistance 21432.43Support 21352.63
Resistance 31451.12Support 31331.42
31 May 2024, 08:30:34 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 2.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99911
    Buy9997
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3376 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.

31 May 2024, 08:01:22 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1409.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1413.75 & 1373.85 yesterday to end at 1409.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

