Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1409.9 and closed at ₹1409.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1413.75, and the low was ₹1373.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹298,833.62 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1457.25, and the low was ₹702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 125,861 shares.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Ports has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1411.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1432.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1432.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 1.56% and is currently trading at ₹1405.05. Over the past year, Adani Ports' share price has surged by 87.25% to ₹1405.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.15%
|3 Months
|2.81%
|6 Months
|67.6%
|YTD
|35.06%
|1 Year
|87.25%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1411.22
|Support 1
|1371.32
|Resistance 2
|1432.43
|Support 2
|1352.63
|Resistance 3
|1451.12
|Support 3
|1331.42
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 2.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1413.75 & ₹1373.85 yesterday to end at ₹1409.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend