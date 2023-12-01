Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -2.86 %. The stock closed at 433.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 421.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 433.95 and closed at 433.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 433.95 and a low of 417.1 during the day. The company's market cap is 162,434.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 470.9 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,250 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹433.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,010,250 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock on this day was 433.55.

