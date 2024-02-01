Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 560.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 562.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 560 and closed at 560.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 567.9 and a low of 557.55. The company's market capitalization is 216,837.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 255,879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Adani Power had a BSE volume of 255,879 shares. The closing price for the stock was 560.1.

