Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹560 and closed at ₹560.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹567.9 and a low of ₹557.55. The company's market capitalization is ₹216,837.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 255,879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.