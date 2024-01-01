Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stocks Slump in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 524.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 522 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 519 and closed at 521.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 531 and a low of 515.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 202,431.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power shares was 84,514.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹522, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹524.85

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is 522, which reflects a decrease of 0.54%. The net change is -2.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.64%
3 Months26.78%
6 Months110.19%
YTD75.31%
1 Year72.46%
01 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹525.05, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹524.85

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 525.05 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by a small amount. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and does not provide a complete analysis of the stock's performance. Additional information, such as trading volume and market trends, would be needed to make a more informed assessment of the stock's status.

01 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹521.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 84,514 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 521.25.

