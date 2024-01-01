Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stocks Slump in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹519 and closed at ₹521.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹531 and a low of ₹515.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹202,431.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power shares was 84,514.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.