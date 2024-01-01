Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stocks Slump in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹519 and closed at ₹521.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹531 and a low of ₹515.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹202,431.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power shares was 84,514.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹522, which reflects a decrease of 0.54%. The net change is -2.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.64%
|3 Months
|26.78%
|6 Months
|110.19%
|YTD
|75.31%
|1 Year
|72.46%
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹525.05 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by a small amount. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and does not provide a complete analysis of the stock's performance. Additional information, such as trading volume and market trends, would be needed to make a more informed assessment of the stock's status.
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 84,514 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹521.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!