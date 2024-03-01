Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stocks plummet as investors take a bearish stance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 550.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 549.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's open and close price on the last day was 550.95. The high for the day was 560 and the low was 539.05. The market cap stood at 212073.79 crore. The 52-week high was 589.3 and the 52-week low was 132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 178337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹549.85, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹550.95

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 549.85 with a net change of -1.1 and a percent change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹550.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 178,337 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 550.95.

