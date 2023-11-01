Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 357.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 362.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day, Adani Power's open price was 360.35 and the close price was 357.85. The stock reached a high of 367.5 and a low of 359.3. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 139,891.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 589,364 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹362.7, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹357.85

The current price of Adani Power stock is 362.7 with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.36% and has gained 4.85 points.

01 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹357.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 589,364. The closing price for the shares was 357.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.