Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Power's open price was ₹360.35 and the close price was ₹357.85. The stock reached a high of ₹367.5 and a low of ₹359.3. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹139,891.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹410 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 589,364 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.