Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Power stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -2.24 %. The stock closed at 328.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 321.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹315.35 and closed at ₹328.4. The stock reached a high of ₹324.45 and a low of ₹309.05. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹123,827.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹420, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 3,647,913 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:19:26 AM IST
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹328.4 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 3,647,913 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹328.4.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!