Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -2.24 %. The stock closed at 328.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 321.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day, Adani Power opened at 315.35 and closed at 328.4. The stock reached a high of 324.45 and a low of 309.05. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 123,827.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 420, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 3,647,913 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:19:26 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹328.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 3,647,913 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 328.4.

