Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹315.35 and closed at ₹328.4. The stock reached a high of ₹324.45 and a low of ₹309.05. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹123,827.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹420, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 3,647,913 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.